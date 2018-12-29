Super Bowl LIII Host City: Stadium, Location, Broadcast Info

The Super Bowl will move south after being played in Minneapolis in 2018.

By Michael Shapiro
December 29, 2018

A new champion will be crowned on Feb. 3 as the NFC and AFC champions square off in Super Bowl LIII.

Last year's matchup was a classic at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, a 41–33 Eagles victory for the first Super Bowl in franchise history. 

Atlanta will host this year's big game. It will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons. 

The Georgia Dome hosted the Super Bowl in 1994 and 2000. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August 2017. 

The stadium has seen its fair share of marquee events in its short lifespan. Last year's College Football Playoff title game was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an epic clash between Alabama and Georgia. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also home to Atlanta United, who won MLS Cup on Dec. 8.

The Falcons are eliminated from postseason competition, entering Week 17 at 6–9. 

Here's what you need to know about Super Bowl LIII. 

How to watch

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: CBS

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)