A new champion will be crowned on Feb. 3 as the NFC and AFC champions square off in Super Bowl LIII.

Last year's matchup was a classic at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, a 41–33 Eagles victory for the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Atlanta will host this year's big game. It will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons.

The Georgia Dome hosted the Super Bowl in 1994 and 2000. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August 2017.

The stadium has seen its fair share of marquee events in its short lifespan. Last year's College Football Playoff title game was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an epic clash between Alabama and Georgia. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also home to Atlanta United, who won MLS Cup on Dec. 8.

The Falcons are eliminated from postseason competition, entering Week 17 at 6–9.

Here's what you need to know about Super Bowl LIII.

How to watch

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: CBS