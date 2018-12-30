Here's how the 2019 NFL draft order shakes up with one game remaining in the regular season.
There's only one regular-season NFL matchup remaining, which means that the 2019 draft order is mostly complete.
The Cardinals will make the draft's first selection after finishing with a league-low three victories. Below, we've provided an updated list of the 2019 draft order.
Note: Order is updated entering Week 17's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Titans and Colts.
1. Cardinals
2. 49ers
3. Jets
4. Raiders
5. Buccaneers
6. Giants
7. Jaguars
8. Lions
9. Broncos
10. Bills
11. Bengals
12. Packers
13. Dolphins
14. Falcons
15. Redskins
16. Panthers
17. Browns
18. Vikings
19. Titans OR Colts
20. Steelers