There's only one regular-season NFL matchup remaining, which means that the 2019 draft order is mostly complete.

The Cardinals will make the draft's first selection after finishing with a league-low three victories. Below, we've provided an updated list of the 2019 draft order.

Note: Order is updated entering Week 17's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Titans and Colts.

1. Cardinals

2. 49ers

3. Jets

4. Raiders

5. Buccaneers

6. Giants

7. Jaguars

8. Lions

9. Broncos

10. Bills

11. Bengals

12. Packers

13. Dolphins

14. Falcons

15. Redskins

16. Panthers

17. Browns

18. Vikings

19. Titans OR Colts

20. Steelers