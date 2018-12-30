Cardinals Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

The Cardinals clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft following a season-ending loss to the Seahawks.

Arizona put up a fight against the playoff-bound Seahawks, whose fate had already been determined prior to Sunday's contest. Seattle needed a 33-yard field goal from kicker Sebastian Janikowski as time expired to earn their 10th victory of the year.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals finished the 2018 campaign 3–13. No other team won fewer than four games during the regular season.

Arizona will make the first selection of the NFL draft for the first time since 1958, when the franchise was known as the Chicago Cardinals.

To see the full 2019 NFL draft order, click here.