Browns' Baker Mayfield Sets Single-Season Rookie Record for Pass TDs

Mayfield wasn't named the Browns starting quarterback until Week 4.

By Kaelen Jones
December 30, 2018

It's official. Baker Mayfield has had a record-setting rookie campaign.

The Browns' first-year signal-caller set the NFL single-season rookie record for passing TDs on Sunday when he tossed his 27th touchdown of the season on a one-yard completion to receiver Antonio Callaway.

It marked Mayfield's third touchdown pass of the game.

Mayfield broke the previous single-season rookie record previously held by Peyton Manning (1998) and Russell Wilson (2012), who each threw 26 touchdowns in their first NFL seasons.

The Browns selected Mayfield out of Oklahoma with the first pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He wasn't named Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback until Week 4, when he made his first start against the Raiders in place of Tyrod Taylor.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)