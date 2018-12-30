Nick Foles Finishes Just Short of $1 Million Bonus Due to Rib Injury

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles's injury in Sunday's win over the Redskins cost him big off the field. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 30, 2018

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles missed out on a big payday after he went out with an injury during Sunday's 24–0 win over the Redskins, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

According to Schefter, Foles has a $1 million incentive if Philadelphia goes to the postseason and he plays 33% of the team’s plays. But Foles was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, suffering a bruised rib

The signal caller exited the contest and did not return. Prior to leaving, he tied an NFL single-game record by completing 25 straight passes. He finished the game 28-for-33 with 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

While Foles succeeded on the field, he only played 32% of the Eagles' plays—1% short of $1 million. 

With the victory and Chicago's win over Minnesota, the Eagles (9–7) will make the playoffs. The Eagles will take on the Bears (12–4) next Sunday in Chicago. 

Foles will have an MRI on Monday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)