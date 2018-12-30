Eagles quarterback Nick Foles missed out on a big payday after he went out with an injury during Sunday's 24–0 win over the Redskins, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Foles has a $1 million incentive if Philadelphia goes to the postseason and he plays 33% of the team’s plays. But Foles was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, suffering a bruised rib.

The signal caller exited the contest and did not return. Prior to leaving, he tied an NFL single-game record by completing 25 straight passes. He finished the game 28-for-33 with 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

While Foles succeeded on the field, he only played 32% of the Eagles' plays—1% short of $1 million.

With the victory and Chicago's win over Minnesota, the Eagles (9–7) will make the playoffs. The Eagles will take on the Bears (12–4) next Sunday in Chicago.

Foles will have an MRI on Monday.