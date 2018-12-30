Jets Fire Head Coach Todd Bowles After Four Seasons

Todd Bowles racked up a 23-36 record during his time in New York.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 30, 2018

Todd Bowles's tenure with the New York Jets is over, the team announced Sunday.

Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson informed Todd Bowles of the decision.

"I would like to thank Coach Bowles for his dedication to the New York Jets for the last four years," Johnson said. "After carefully evaluating the situation, I have concluded that this is the right direction for the organization to take. I would like to wish Todd, Taneka and their family only the best."

The Jets decided to move on from their coach after four seasons and no playoff appearances. Speculation of the coach's departure hit a fever pitch following a 41-10 loss to the Bills and backup quarterback Matt Barkley in Week 10.

Bowles accumulated a 23-36 record in New York, but it's been all downhill since his first season. The Jets went 10-6 his first year, but they followed that up with consecutive 5-11 seasons.

New York went 4-12 in 2018 and finished fourth in the AFC East. The Jets were second to last in the league in total offense per game, averaging 303.2 yards per game.

The Jets' last win came on Dec. 9 over the Bills. 

