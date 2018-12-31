Dolphins Fire Head Coach Adam Gase After 7–9 Season

Gase was relieved from his duties after serving as Dolphins head coach for three seasons.

By Kaelen Jones
December 31, 2018

The Dolphins have fired head coach Adam Gase, the team announced Monday. Gase served as Miami's head coach for three seasons.

Gase was hired by the Dolphins ahead of the 2016 NFL season. He was 37 at the time, making him the youngest head coach in the league.

Miami also announced general manager Chris Grier will oversee all football operations and it has reassigned executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum.

Prior to joining Miami, Gase had previously served as an offensive coordinator with the Broncos (2013-14) and Bears (2015) on John Fox's coaching staffs.

In three seasons, Gase compiled a 23–25 record with the Dolphins. He led Miami to a 7–9 record in 2018, marking the second straight losing season the franchise had posted under his direction. In his first season, Gase led the Dolphins to a 10–6 record and their first playoff appearance since 2008.

