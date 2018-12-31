Watch: NFL's Playoff Commercial Will Get You Hyped for the Postseason

Get hyped for the NFL playoffs with this commercial. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 31, 2018

Let the playoffs begin after the finale of the NFL regular season Sunday.

While many fans may be counting down until Super Bowl Sunday to get their fix for the best ads of the season, the NFL added one to the list early, releasing its first playoff commercial.

The minute-long ad features a team's "Get Ready" chant interspaced with footage from NFL locker rooms and fields, while also showing passionate fans and other players of the game.

Twelve teams will make the postseason, with the wild-card round starting next weekend. The Chiefs (12–4), Patriots (11–5), Saints (13–3) and Rams (13–3) will have first-round byes before hosting Divisional Round games.

We are ready for the postseason madness to begin.

