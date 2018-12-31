Report: Steve Wilks Out as Cardinals Coach After Finishing Season With League-Worst Record

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Steve Wilks would be the first head coach to be fired after one season since Chip Kelly in 2016.

By Chris Chavez
December 31, 2018

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks is out, telling his staff during a team meeting he will not be the coach going forward, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Wilks told his staff this morning that he'll be meeting with owner Michael Bidwill at 8 a.m. MT. He also thanked his staff for their work.

Wilks would be the first head coach to get fired after one season since Chip Kelly's lone season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Wilks replaced Bruce Arians as head coach in January.

Wilks, 49, finished his first season as an NFL head coach. He previously served as an assistant with the Carolina Panthers under Ron Rivera, San Diego Chargers with Norv Turner and Chicago Bears alongside Lovie Smith.

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has reportedly expressed interest in the vacancy.

The Cardinals finished the year at 3–13 with a 27–24 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

NFL

