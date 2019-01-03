Adam Gase has been hired by the New York Jets as their new head coach, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. ESPN's Jeff Darlington was the first to report the hire.

Gase will replace Todd Bowles, who was fired by the Jets after four seasons following the end of the 2018 season.

Gase spent each of the past three seasons as the Dolphins head coach. Miami fired him following the end of the 2018 regular season. He is set to become the first Jets head coach with previous NFL head-coaching experience since Bill Parcells was hired by the franchise in 1997.

The Dolphins went 23–25 during Gase's tenure. He led Miami to a playoff appearance in his first year, however posted losing records in each of his final two campaigns, including a 7–9 mark in 2018.

Before joining the Dolphins, Gase served as offensive coordinator on John Fox's staffs with the Broncos (2013-14) and Bears (2015).

The Jets finished the 2018 season 4–12 and last in the AFC East.

According to Breer, Gase is expected to hire Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator. Loggains previously worked under Gase in the same capacity with the Dolphins.

Additionally, Breer reports that quarterback Sam Darnold played a role in the Jets decision to hire Gase. The former first-round pick threw for 2,865 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games during his rookie campaign.

The Jets had reportedly been interested in hiring Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. However, Rhule reportedly pulled out of contention for the job after being told he wouldn't be given control to hire his own assistants, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.