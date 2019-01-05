Seahawks K Sebastian Janikowski Exits Cowboys Game With Thigh Injury

Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski suffered a thigh injury during Seattle's NFC Wild Card game against the Cowboys on Saturday.  

By Charlotte Carroll
January 05, 2019

Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski will not return to Seattle's NFC Wild Card game against the Cowboys on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury.

The 40-year-old Janikowski grabbed his hamstring after attempting a 57-yard field goal as time expired before halftime. He limped off the field as the Cowboys took a 10–6 lead into the half. 

Per Chris Myers on the FOX broadcast, Janikowski was doubtful with a thigh injury ahead of the start of the second half. He was later downgraded to out. Janikowski didn't come out of the locker room and rookie punter Michael Dickson was warming up with field goals during halftime. 

Dickson has completed drop-kick kickoffs and onside kicks in addition to punting. 

Janikowski played for Florida State and was a two-time All-American. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 17 pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He signed a one-year contract with Seattle in April after playing his whole career with the Raiders.

Earlier in the first quarter, Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)