Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski will not return to Seattle's NFC Wild Card game against the Cowboys on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury.

The 40-year-old Janikowski grabbed his hamstring after attempting a 57-yard field goal as time expired before halftime. He limped off the field as the Cowboys took a 10–6 lead into the half.

Per Chris Myers on the FOX broadcast, Janikowski was doubtful with a thigh injury ahead of the start of the second half. He was later downgraded to out. Janikowski didn't come out of the locker room and rookie punter Michael Dickson was warming up with field goals during halftime.

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson warming up for the 2nd half with a few FGs.



Dickson has completed drop-kick kickoffs and onside kicks in addition to punting.

Janikowski played for Florida State and was a two-time All-American. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 17 pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He signed a one-year contract with Seattle in April after playing his whole career with the Raiders.

Earlier in the first quarter, Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury.