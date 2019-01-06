The Ravens are expected to "move on" from backup quarterback Joe Flacco after the 2018 season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flacco was Baltimore's starting quarterback for 10 seasons before being replaced by rookie Lamar Jackson in November.

Flacco will either be released or traded by the Ravens. He is owed $18.5 million in 2019.

From @gmfb Weekend: #Ravens QB Joe Flacco has made almost $150M in his career, but the 33-year-old does want to keep playing in 2019. The team will move on. pic.twitter.com/FvQHsWYuF2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2019

The Super Bowl XLVII MVP is likely to land a starting role in 2019 outside of Baltimore, per Rapoport. Flacco went 4–5 as a starter this season, throwing for 2,465 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jackson and the Ravens host the Chargers on Sunday in the Wild Card round. Kickoff from MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. is slated for 1 p.m. ET.