Report: Ravens Expected to Trade or Release Joe Flacco During Offseason

Flacco last started for Baltimore on Nov. 4. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 06, 2019

The Ravens are expected to "move on" from backup quarterback Joe Flacco after the 2018 season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flacco was Baltimore's starting quarterback for 10 seasons before being replaced by rookie Lamar Jackson in November. 

Flacco will either be released or traded by the Ravens. He is owed $18.5 million in 2019.

The Super Bowl XLVII MVP is likely to land a starting role in 2019 outside of Baltimore, per Rapoport. Flacco went 4–5 as a starter this season, throwing for 2,465 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

Jackson and the Ravens host the Chargers on Sunday in the Wild Card round. Kickoff from MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. is slated for 1 p.m. ET

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)