The Green Bay Packers have fired head coach Mike McCarthy, the team announced on Sunday. McCarthy had been Green Bay's head coach since the 2006 season. The move to fire McCarthy is the latest episode in what has been a season of discord in Green Bay, as The MMQB's Kalyn Kahler wrote about earlier this week.

“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy said in the statement. “Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”

The announcement comes just hours after the Packers suffered their third straight loss with a 20–17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, who came into the game with a 2–9 record. The Packers (4–7–1) are on track to miss the playoffs for the second straight season and for the first time with a healthy Rodgers since 2008.

McCarthy leaves Green Bay with a career 61.2 winning percentage but just a 10–8 record in the playoffs.

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will serve as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.