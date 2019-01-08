Report: Buccaneers Sign Bruce Arians to Four-Year Deal

Bruce Arians last coached in 2017.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 08, 2019

After retiring from coaching for a year, former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is coming back to the NFL sidelines.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring in Arians to be their next head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bucs are signing Arians to a four-year deal with a fifth-year option. Rapoport added that Arians hopes to finalize deals with Harold Goodwin as run game coordinator-offensive line coach, Byron Leftwich as pass game coordinator and Clyde Christianson as quarterbacks coach. Todd Bowles is also being targetted as a defensive coordinator.

Coming off a their second straight 5-11 season, the Buccaneers let Dirk Koetter go after three seasons in which he compiled a 19-29 record.

Arians last coached Arizona in 2017 when he guided the team to an 8-8 season. The year prior the Cardinals went 7-8-1. In his three years in Arizona before that lone campaign under .500, Arians helped the team improve from 10-6 to 11-5 to 13-3 in 2015.

In five seasons with the Cardinals, Arians went 49-30-1. Before coming to Arizona, he was the interim coach of the Colts for 12 games in 2012 and the team went 9-3 under his leadership.

