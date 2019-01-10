CBS Sports Chairman: 'No Announcement' on Potential Super Bowl Interview With Donald Trump

Trump passed on NBC's request for an interview prior to Super Bowl LII in February 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 10, 2019

CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said the network has "no announcement" yet regarding a potential interview with President Trump before Super Bowl LIII, according to CNN's Frank Pallotta. CBS will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly before Super Bowl LI in February 2017, which came shortly after his inauguration. He declined to hold an interview with NBC before Super Bowl LII in February 2018.

Pregame interviews with the President began during George W. Bush's time in the Oval Office. President Obama held a pregame interview in each of his eight years as President and spoke with reporters from NBC, CBS and Fox. 

Trump has been a vocal critic of the NFL since becomming president. He's scolded the league for its handling of players protesting during the national anthem and mocked the NFL for sagging television ratings during the 2017 season. 

