The Super Bowl is only a few weeks away, meaning one NFL team will soon stand under confetti as NFL champions.

Only a handful of teams have ever won the title game two years in a row. The New England Patriots were the last team to do so in 2004 and 2005 with their victories in Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won their first championship together in 2002 and added to their dynasty with a 32–29 defeat over the Carolina Panthers in 2004 and an equally close game the following year. The Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24–21 in 2005 after both teams traded touchdowns in the second and third quarters. The Eagles scored a touchdown with 1:48 left on the clock but couldn't score again to take down New England.

Brady and the Patriots have recorded five additional Super Bowl appearances, winning two more titles in 2015 and 2017.

Seven franchises, including the Patriots, have won back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

The Green Bay Packers won Super Bowls I and II, then called the AFL-NFL Championship Game, under legendary coach Vince Lombardi in 1967 and 1968. Other franchises to do so include the Miami Dolphins (1973 and 1974) and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who did it twice in 1975 and 1976 before repeating again in 1979 and 1980. The San Francisco 49ers (1989 and 1990), the Dallas Cowboys (1993 and 1994) and the Denver Broncos (1998 and 1999) round out the list of teams to accomplish the rare feat.