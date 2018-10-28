Adam Vinatieri Breaks NFL's All-Time Scoring Record

Adam Vinatieri reaches 2,547 career points, passing Morten Andersen's mark of 2,544 as the NFL's all-time leading scorer. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 28, 2018

For the second time this season, Adam Vinatieri has eclipsed an all-time NFL record.

Vinatieri became the league's all-time leading scorer with a 25-yard field goal during the Colts' game against the Raiders on Sunday. The 45-year-old Pro Bowl kicker has 2,547 career points, surpassing Morten Andersen's previous record of 2,544.

Vinatieri is 12-of-14 so far on the year and currently has five points in the game. He had 11 in the Colts' season opener against the Bengals, 10 at Philadelphia in Week 3 and 10 against the Jets in Week 6.

Vinatieri set the all-time mark for field goals made with 566 during the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Texans and already holds the record for most consecutive field goals made (44), postseason field goals (56) and postseason points scored (234). He is also the only player in NFL history to score 1,000 points with two different teams.

The Raiders (1–5) currently lead the Colts (2–5) 14–13.

 

