Watch: Bears Fans Follow Cody Parkey, Miss 43-Yard Field Goals in Brewery Challenge

Goose Island Brewing offered a pair of tickets to any 2019 game if any fan made the 43-yard attempt. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 12, 2019

Cody Parkey's double-doink missed field goal ended Chicago's season in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 6, breaking the hearts of the Bears faithful at Soldier Field. 

Prior to the kickoff of Saturday's Divisional Round contests, Goose Island Brewery in Chicago gave Bears fans a shot at their own kicking glory, offering a sweet prize to any civilian who could convert Parkey's 43-yard missed field goal. 

Goose Island offer was simple: If any of the 100 participating fans made the 43-yarder, they would receive, "a pair of tickets to any 2019 regular season game of their choosing, plus round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for two consecutive nights and $100 of Lyft credit complimentary of Goose Island," according to the Chicago Sun-Times

The prize package went unclaimed, though, as none of the 100 participants converted the field goal, per the Sun-Times.

Goose Island opted to give $20,000 to Parkey's charity of choice after Saturday's string of misses. The brewery donated to Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago. 

 

