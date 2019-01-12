Cody Parkey's double-doink missed field goal ended Chicago's season in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 6, breaking the hearts of the Bears faithful at Soldier Field.

Prior to the kickoff of Saturday's Divisional Round contests, Goose Island Brewery in Chicago gave Bears fans a shot at their own kicking glory, offering a sweet prize to any civilian who could convert Parkey's 43-yard missed field goal.

Goose Island offer was simple: If any of the 100 participating fans made the 43-yarder, they would receive, "a pair of tickets to any 2019 regular season game of their choosing, plus round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for two consecutive nights and $100 of Lyft credit complimentary of Goose Island," according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The prize package went unclaimed, though, as none of the 100 participants converted the field goal, per the Sun-Times.

First kicker, who got here 5 hours before the event, starts with this.. it’s going to be a long day pic.twitter.com/7tjLuSuH0u — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Someone yelled “You stole Vic Fangio” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2i9XziDFAe — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

That’s what you get for being a Packers fan. (Credit @RyanSmithWriter) pic.twitter.com/GK5qeRAWXy — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Goose Island opted to give $20,000 to Parkey's charity of choice after Saturday's string of misses. The brewery donated to Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago.