Report: Browns Expected to Hire Todd Monken as OC, Steve Wilks as DC

Freddie Kitchens is reportedly adding two notable names to his Browns staff.

By Kaelen Jones
January 13, 2019

The Cleveland Browns' coaching staff is expected to add a pair of notable names in the near future.

Former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken is reportedly joining Freddie Kitchens's Browns staff as its new OC, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is also reportedly expected to join Cleveland as its new defensive coordinator.

The additions fill out key roles in Kitchens's staff less than a week after the Browns tabbed him their new head coach.

ORR: The Browns Will Try to Ride Their Momentum With the Sensible Freddie Kitchens Hire

Monken had spent each of the past three seasons as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator. Last season, he directed a Tampa Bay offense that ranked among the best in the league in several categories. The Bucs finished 2018 first in offensive pass yards, third in pass touchdowns, and third in total yards.

Wilks spent one campaign as Arizona's head coach prior to being fired at the end of this past season. He previously served as Panthers defensive coordinator in 2017.

