The 2018 campaign marked Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald's 15th season in the NFL, and questions over whether or not the 11-time Pro Bowler will return for his 16th remain up the air.

On Sunday, Fitzgerald indicated that an answer won't be clear until he goes through his offseason "checklist." Arizona hired Kliff Kingsbury as its head coach earlier this month, but its unknown if Fitzgerald will ever play while he's at the helm.

"I have to do my due diligence in terms of just taking some time to let your body heal," Fitzgerald told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Because when you’re sore and your fingers are broken, and things are just—it’s easy to say, ‘Man, I just don’t wanna do this anymore. My body’s hurting.’ You have to give yourself some time to decompress and take a step back."

Fitzgerald said that he will wait on making a decision until after Kingsbury finishes filling out his coaching staff. Kingsbury has said he will call offensive plays himself, and notable names such as former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo have been rumored to be targeted as offesnive coordinator candidates.

"I always sit down and talk with [team president Michael] Bidwell and we’ll figure out what’s going to happen from there," Fitzgerald said. "I’m just gonna take a little time until everything slows down a little bit."

Last season, Fitzgerald caught 69 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (all starts). The one-time All-Pro wideout will turn 36 in August.