Report: Saints DT Sheldon Rankins Suffers Torn Achilles' Tendon in NFC Divisional Round

Rankins injured his leg in the first quarter and was carted off with the Eagles up 7–0.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 13, 2019

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was carted off during Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup Sunday. 

Rankins injured his leg in the first quarter and was carted off with the Eagles up 7–0. According to Fox Sports' Pam Oliver, he headed to the locker room and received X-rays. NFL Network's Mike Garagolo reported Rankins suffered what’s believed to be a torn Achilles' tendon.

The 24-year-old Rankins has 26 solo tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble this season. The Saints ranked fifth in the league with 49 sacks this season.

Rankins was the first of many injuries Sunday. Eagles guard Brandon Brooks suffered a serious injury not long after Rankins went down, while Fletcher Cox and Michael Bennett were also injured. 

 

