Eagles guard Brandon Brooks and Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins were carted off during Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup Sunday.

Both were injured within minutes of each other in the first quarter Sunday.

Rankins injured his leg first and was carted off with the Eagles up 7–0 at the time. According to Fox Sports' Pam Oliver, he headed to the locker room and was getting X-rays. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Rankins suffered what’s believed to be a torn Achilles’ tendon.

Then, the cart came back out for Brooks who went out with a leg injury. The Eagles announced Brooks is questionable to return to the game. As Brooks was carted off, the Eagles came off the Bench to support him. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Brooks suffered a serious lower leg injury and is out indefinitely. According to Rapoport, it is unlikely he plays again this season.

You talk about a team that is together as one



The entire bench came over to Brandon Brooks as he’s being carted off pic.twitter.com/ZZA2tPnXxT — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 13, 2019

In the second quarter, Eagles defensive back Rasul Douglas was carted to the locker room. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox also went down. Cox walked off the field.

The Eagles' Michael Bennett went down not long after in the second quarter and walked off the field. He shortly returned to the game.