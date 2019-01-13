NFC Divisional Round Injury Roundup: Rankins, Brooks Carted Off in Eagles vs. Saints

Brandon Brooks and Sheldon Rankins were among players injured Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 13, 2019

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks and Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins were carted off during Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup Sunday.

Both were injured within minutes of each other in the first quarter Sunday.

Rankins injured his leg first and was carted off with the Eagles up 7–0 at the time. According to Fox Sports' Pam Oliver, he headed to the locker room and was getting X-rays. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Rankins suffered what’s believed to be a torn Achilles’ tendon.

Then, the cart came back out for Brooks who went out with a leg injury. The Eagles announced Brooks is questionable to return to the game. As Brooks was carted off, the Eagles came off the Bench to support him. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Brooks suffered a serious lower leg injury and is out indefinitely. According to Rapoport, it is unlikely he plays again this season.

In the second quarter, Eagles defensive back Rasul Douglas was carted to the locker room. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox also went down. Cox walked off the field. 

The Eagles' Michael Bennett went down not long after in the second quarter and walked off the field. He shortly returned to the game. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)