Watch: Elementary School Students Built Lego Mural That Turns From Tom Brady to Bill Belichick

Depending on where you stand, this piece of art depicts a different Patriot legend.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 15, 2019

Thanks to the help of Disney artist Rob Surette, students at Brown Elementary School in Peabody, Mass. got to put together a special work of art.

Using more than 20,000 angled Legos, about 400 students and teachers worked together to construct a mural of probably the greatest coach-quarterback duo in NFL history: Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

But this mural isn't just the two future Hall of Famers standing side-by-side. It's even more awe-inspiring than an image of the pair lifting up the Lombardi Trophy—which they've done five times together.

No, this mural was a much more artistic than that.

On one side it's Brady. On the other side it's Belichick.

"The whole point of the project is to empower the kids," Surette told CBS Boston. "I want them to feel inspired. I want them to feel motivated, to chase after their dreams."

Well if their dreams include going to eight straight AFC championship games, these kids picked the perfect role models.

The students might be too young to have seen Brady and Belichick win three Super Bowls in four years from the 2001 season through the 2004 campaign, but they will get to see them play the Chiefs Sunday for a chance to reach a third straight Super Bowl.

