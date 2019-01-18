Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made a hole-in-one Friday while playing a round with former president Barack Obama at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

Tim Rosaforte of the Golf Channel witnessed the Cardinals' 11-time Pro Bowler sink the ace on the 13th hole. Rosaforte tweeted that Fitzgerald hit his "8-iron from 162 yards. Eye witnesses described the ball rolling in like a putt."

Obama had just hit his approach shot 20 feet from the hole when Fitzgerald "stepped up with an 8-iron and jarred it."

"I'm playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole in one!" Fitzgerald said, per Rosaforte. "This is unbelievable!"

The elation coming from All Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the 13th hole at Seminole GC at 1:30 this afternoon was unreal. But it was very real. So real that club president Jimmy Dunne waved the no cell phone rule on the course so Fitzgerald could deliver the message. — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforteGC) January 18, 2019

Fitzgerald, 35, played in Friday's foursome with Obama, Seminole club president Jimmy Dunne and Glenn Hutchins, part owner of the Celtics and a board member of the Obama Foundation.