Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald Sinks Hole-in-One While Golfing with Former President Barack Obama

Fitzgerald followed up the conclusion of his 15th NFL season with a round of golf with former president Barack Obama.

By Emily Caron
January 18, 2019

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made a hole-in-one Friday while playing a round with former president Barack Obama at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

Tim Rosaforte of the Golf Channel witnessed the Cardinals' 11-time Pro Bowler sink the ace on the 13th hole. Rosaforte tweeted that Fitzgerald hit his "8-iron from 162 yards. Eye witnesses described the ball rolling in like a putt."

Obama had just hit his approach shot 20 feet from the hole when Fitzgerald "stepped up with an 8-iron and jarred it."

"I'm playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole in one!" Fitzgerald said, per Rosaforte. "This is unbelievable!"

Fitzgerald, 35, played in Friday's foursome with Obama, Seminole club president Jimmy Dunne and Glenn Hutchins, part owner of the Celtics and a board member of the Obama Foundation.

It was such a big moment that Dunne waived the course rule against cell phone use so that Fitzgerald could deliver the news of his hole-in-one ... and that it came while playing with Obama. 

Fitzgerald is an avid golfer, dominating the celebrity field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last February, and adding a round with Tiger Woods to his resume in March before taking on Obama Friday.

The future Hall of Famer just wrapped up his 15th NFL season. Fitzgerald finished the year with 69 receptions for 734 yards and six touchdowns as the Cardinals went 3–13 in 2018, but he has not yet said whether or not he will return for a 16th season.

Fitzgerald said he will make that decision after "everything slows down a bit."

