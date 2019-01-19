The Eagles have reportedly paid quarterback Nick Foles a $1 million bonus that the backup signal caller originally missed out on, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Foles was set to earn the $1 million incentive bonus if he played 33% of snaps this season and Philadelphia made the playoffs. The Eagles secured three wins and a playoff berth to close out the regular season with Foles under center, advancing past the Bears in the wild-card round before falling to the Saints in the divisional round.

Foles finished with 357 snaps, which was 32.69% of the team's total–just four snaps shy of the number needed to earn his bonus.

He went 4–1 in five regular-season starts, throwing for 1,413 yards with nine touchdowns in the Eagles' last four games, playoffs included.

The Eagles backup restructured his contract after winning Super Bowl LII last season to include a $2 million signing bonus, including performance-based incentives.

While he had considered retirement before joining the Chiefs in 2016, Foles told Philadelphia Enquirer's Zach Berman he’s not considering retirement, saying, "Right now, I'm really loving playing this game.”

Where Foles will wind up next season is still unknown. Philadelphia has a team option for Foles, but at $20 million, the organization is likely to stick with Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback while finding a new home for the Super Bowl hero. Foles could be dealt from Philadelphia via trade or released into free agency.