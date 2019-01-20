The Cincinnati Bengals are set to hire Zac Taylor as their new head coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. Taylor served as the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach this season as a member of Sean McVay's staff.

Taylor replaces Marvin Lewis, who mutually agreed to part ways with Cincinatti at the end of the 2018 regular season after helming the Bengals for 16 seasons. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that the Bengals preferred to hire Taylor to fill their head-coaching vacancy.

Taylor, 35, worked on Los Angeles' staff for each of the past two years. In 2017, he joined the Rams staff as an assistant wide receivers coach.

BENOIT: The Brothers Taylor Are Coaching's Next Big Thing

In 2008, Taylor made his coaching debut as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M, a position he held until 2011. He joined the Miami Dolphins as an assistant quarterbacks coach on Joe Philbin's staff in 2012. He was named full-time QBs coach in 2013, and held the role through 2015, when he was also promoted to offensive coordinator. During Taylor's time in Miami, quarterback Ryan Tannehill registered multiple 3,000-yard seasons through the air.

Taylor served as offensive coordinator and QBs coach at the University of Cincinnati in 2016 before joining McVay's Rams staff in 2017.

Rapoport reports Taylor will look at former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio for the defensive coordinator position. Additionally, the Bengals will request an interview with Oakland's quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan to look at him for the offensive coordinator job.