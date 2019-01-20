WATCH: John Johnson Intercepts Drew Brees in OT, Mimics Saints With 'Choppa-Style' Dance

Johnson's interception in overtime set up Greg Zuerlein's 57-yard game-winning field goal.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

Rams defensive back John Johnson helped the Los Angeles Rams book their ticket to Super Bowl LIII with an interception in overtime. 

With the game tied 23–23 in extra time, Drew Brees and the Saints were facing a 2nd-and-16 from their own 34 with a trip to Atlanta on the line. Brees was eyeing wide receiver Michael Thomas deep down the field when Johnson fell back to steal the overthrown pass, setting the Rams up at their own 46-yard line.

Johnson's interception helped the Rams set up Greg Zurlein's game-winning 57-yard field goal. Johnson followed the key play with his own performance of the choppa-style, revving an imaginary handlebar's throttle to mimic New Orleans's season-long dance.

The Rams' 26–23 win sent the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XXXVI, when they lost to the Patriots, 20–17.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message