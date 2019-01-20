Rams defensive back John Johnson helped the Los Angeles Rams book their ticket to Super Bowl LIII with an interception in overtime.

With the game tied 23–23 in extra time, Drew Brees and the Saints were facing a 2nd-and-16 from their own 34 with a trip to Atlanta on the line. Brees was eyeing wide receiver Michael Thomas deep down the field when Johnson fell back to steal the overthrown pass, setting the Rams up at their own 46-yard line.

Drew Brees throws a pick, #Rams only need a FG to win it in overtime.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/qyywCEiyrX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2019

Johnson's interception helped the Rams set up Greg Zurlein's game-winning 57-yard field goal. Johnson followed the key play with his own performance of the choppa-style, revving an imaginary handlebar's throttle to mimic New Orleans's season-long dance.

John Johnson mic’d up after picking Drew Brees 😭 pic.twitter.com/9XAaQcTx6G — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 20, 2019

The Rams' 26–23 win sent the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XXXVI, when they lost to the Patriots, 20–17.