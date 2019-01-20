The New Orleans Saints' Choppa-Style Dance, Explained

This motorcycle-themed dance has become a bona fide craze.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

If you've never heard of Darwin "Choppa" Turner and his 2003 single "Choppa Style," the New Orleans Saints are here to help.

"Choppa Style," the soundtrack of the Saints' season, has seemingly taken hold of every member of Who Dat nation. In November, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas could be seen dancing to the single during the Saints' blowout win over the Eagles. Drew Brees's kids broke out the dance in pajamas and Santa hats on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 9, the dance and refrain went viral when backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater introduced what he called the "Bike Life" dance to the New Orleans locker room, revving an imaginary handlebar's throttle.

View this post on Instagram

Bikes Up!!!! @therealking_rjj @thereal_larry

A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) on

By the time the team geared up for the postseason, the motorcycle-themed dance became a bona fide craze and the Saints' unofficial anthem. The 2003 track peaked at No. 49 on the national R&B charts.

The Saints were seen breaking out the moves before their 20–14 win over the Eagles went final. The dancing continued well after the victory when Drew Brees threw an early birthday party on Jan. 14 and invited Choppa, a New Orleans native, to the bash.

The Saints had plenty of reason to celebrate in 2018. The team's 13–3 regular season record was good enough to earn them the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Brees finished the season with 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions and could very well be named the league's MVP by the end of the month.

And if the Saints defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC title and a trip to Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, they'll certainly have reason to continue to dance.

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message