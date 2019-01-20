WATCH: Rams' Marcus Peters Celebrates on Field After Win Over Saints, Yells 'Let's Eat Gumbo!'

Peters and Saints head coach Sean Payton had an on-going beef entering Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

By Kaelen Jones
January 20, 2019

Marcus Peters had declared the week leading up to Sunday's NFC Championship Game "gumbo week." So after the Rams defeated the Saints 26–23 in overtime to reach Super Bowl LIII, he celebrated the victory on the field with a jubilant chant.

"Let's eat gumbo!" Peters was seen telling teammates after Los Angeles' win, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. 

The context behind Peters's proclamation extends beyond the fact Sunday's game was played in New Orleans. 

Entering Sunday, Peters had an ongoing beef with Saints head coach Sean Payton, who told reporters he favored New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas against Peters following a regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Peters later shot back, telling reporters: "Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that s---. We're going to see him soon, you feel me? Because I like what he was saying on the sidelines, too. So tell him to keep talking that s---, and I hope you see me soon. We're going to have a nice little bowl of gumbo together."

Following Sunday's win, Peters was seen running across the field to confront Payton. It reportedly resulted in a scrum between players from both teams, according to the Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein.

Perhaps Peters was asking Payton if he'd join him for that bowl of gumbo. It will likely have to wait, as the Rams advance to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

