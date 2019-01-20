Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman Admits Controversial No-Call Was Pass Interference

Kevin C. Cox /Getty Images

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman admitted he committed a penalty on a controversial no-call in his team's win over the Saints on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman admitted he committed a penalty on a controversial no-call in his team's 26–23 win over the Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

"Yes, I got there too early," he said, according to Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko. "I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown."

Washington Post reporter Adam Kilgore showed the play to Robey-Coleman, who hadn't yet seen it. 

"Oh, hell yeah," he said, according to Kilgore. "That was PI [pass interference]."

Kilgore reported that Robey-Coleman gave a breakdown of why and how it was a smart play.

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the game with the Saints on the Rams' 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. But Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere. 

The Saints settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and gave Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams tied up the game with a field goal to force overtime. Los Angeles sealed the win with a 57-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein

The Rams will face the winner of the AFC Championship in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3. 

