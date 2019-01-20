Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Greg Zuerlein Good From 80: That’s a monster kick. That kick should be in that new Godzilla movie, the Millie Bobby Brown one. Rarely do you have a 57-yard field goal that is a no-doubter the minute it comes off the foot, but that was it. Zuerlein delivered the game winner and the pressure-packed kick to force overtime earlier. That's a day for a kicker.

Jared Goff’s Two Overtime Bootleg Throws: One left, one right, both completions to Tyler Higbee, and both times the Saints had a free defender hanging on him. The first was an incredible arm angle to get it away, let alone get it away on-point to a moving target. The second was Russell Wilson-like, getting it off with a defender hanging on you. Those are plays that get you to the Super Bowl.

Alvin Kamara on Cory Littleton Violence: Which isn’t really a knock on Littleton, because there are no linebackers who can cover Kamara coming out of the backfield. But on the Saints’ touchdown drive to start the third quarter, it was layup after layup after layup for Drew Brees, as Kamara toyed with Littleton in one-on-one matchups. For Wade Phillips, it’s the price you pay when you have to pay so much attention to Michael Thomas.

Tyler Higbee’s Reach Block: The tight end had to pull off an incredibly difficult block on Josh Reynold’s third quarter, 16-yard run to the Saints’ 1, coming all the way across the formation and get outside linebacker Alex Okafor. His block made that play. Higbee deserved to finish the drive with a TD catch three plays later.

Wade Phillips Called a Very Good Game: It’s tough to see exactly what they were doing from the broadcast angle, but Phillips used zone, some matchup stuff and basically had 14 guys covering Michael Thomas at all times. And when Alvin Kamara started killing them the Rams started targeting him. Even on the Saints’ last field-goal drive in regulation, the Saints needed a late-in-the-down play by Alvin Kamara after he fell down, and a misplay by a deep safety on the Ted Ginn catch. You can only contain the Saints in their building, and the Rams did just that.

C.J. Anderson’s Baggy, Baggy Sleeves: He already has the body type, but the sleeves really clinch the “full kit wanker who gets summoned from home to fill in for his favorite player” look.

Sam Shields on Those Fake-Punt Stop Route: Yes, Johnny Hekker, but Shields (who, by the way, had 75 catches as a collegiate receiver at Miami) runs those routes pretty dern well.

Johnny Hekker: QB2



(and that juke by Shields to get the first 👀) pic.twitter.com/GD6nuR6p33 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 20, 2019

Mike Pereira’s Three-Piece Suit: Very underrated. He always looks sharp.

Hey, Andrew Whitworth’s Going to the Super Bowl!: We can all agree, that’s pretty tremendous.

Regrets

Nickell Robey-Coleman Needs a Better Poker Face: When you’ve committed a blatant game-ending pass interference penalty, try not to come up frantically looking for flags without celebrating at all. The Rams very, very, very much got away with one there. No one likes when a game ends on a penalty, but this can not go uncalled. (Also, Joe Haden must have been going out of his mind watching this.)

THIS IS THE WORST MISSED PASS INTERFERENCE CALL I HAVE EVER SEEN!!! pic.twitter.com/IK9yLjTinG — 🇨🇦Daaaaarrrryyyl🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) January 20, 2019

LaMarcus Joyner Has to Make a Play: On the 56-yard completion to Ted Ginn, which was the play that should have decided this game. Brees hung one deep and the Rams—Joyner specifically—were ready for it. Sure, Joyner is a small DB, but Ginn isn’t exactly a contested-catch beast. If Joyner breaks it up, the Saints are facing a third-and-12 from their own 44 and the Rams have a great chance to get off the field.

Todd Gurley’s Hands Team Membership Card and Secret Decoder Ring—Revoked!: Two crushing drops, one that he put into the hands of the Saints to set up a short field and a free three points, and another on third down in the red zone, forcing the Rams to settle for a field goal.

So… Saints Didn’t Know Rams Have Faked Some Punts?: To quote Jerry Seinfeld: “I didn’t know it was possible not to know that.”

Ben Watson-Less: Sidelined by appendicitis, That’s a cruel way to end a fairly exceptional 15-year career. Someone get him to pull a Sproles and suit up for one more year. (If he wants to, that is, don’t pressure him.)

The Whistle Guy at the Superdome: Should be incarcerated in a futuristic super-max prison in the depths of the circumantarctic Southern Ocean where there is no hope for escape. But they didn’t count on an unlikely bond with the elusive colossal squid. A story of love, prison escape and annoying noises. In theaters this fall. (UPDATE: Apparently that’s a real guy who makes that noise sans device. This movie keeps getting better.)

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

The Slapstick Comedy Stylings of the Rams’ Defensive Backfield: To be fair, this is also good offense.

The Saints are literally picking on Marcus Peters. pic.twitter.com/htmpK4jHq7 — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 20, 2019

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

A Modernized Replay System Could Correct That No-Call: Everyone could immediately see it was a missed call. There’s no earthly reason New York can’t call in and correct the situation. The league acts as if the only thing they can do is send a carrier pigeon. (They also might have done so on the uncalled facemask at the end of the Rams’ previous field-goal drive that would have given L.A. a fresh set of downs at the Saints’ 1-yard line—not sure how that one was missed either.) It’s insane—with the video, replay and communication technology available in 2019 (it was also available in 2018, by the way)—that a multi-billion-dollar enterprise continues to rely almost exclusively on seven humans on the field to officiate these games in real-time.

