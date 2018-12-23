Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Nick Foles Saves Christmas: The champs stay alive behind Foles’s 471 yards and four TDs—he’s now 8-1 as a starter in meaningful games over the past two seasons. A third-and-10 throw from his own 11, with less than two minutes left, will go down in history. Jadeveon Clowney came free on the play and hit Foles so hard in the sternum that I expected to see Foles vomit up multiple internal organs as he headed to the sideline. Foles ultimately sat a play, came back, hit Zach Ertz on a key third-and-10 to move the Eagles into field position, and another huge performance was in the books for the man who they call—fitting for this time of year—“St. Anastasia of Sirmium,” after the patron saint of weavers. Because Foles weaved another huge performance together.

Luck and the Colts D Stay Alive: There was not much room for error in the second half of this one. The Colts scored three touchdowns on their four second-half drives, and the one drive that didn’t get them points resulted in a punt that pinned the Giants deep. The defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Luck was in the end zone for the winning TD nine plays later.

Browns Sweep an Opponent for the First Time Since the Bush Administration: I’m not sure whether they cover this in Vice, but to find the last time Cleveland swept a division opponent you have to go back to 2007, when the Derek Anderson-led Browns swept the Ravens, whose starting quarterbacks in the two games were Steve McNair and Kyle Boller.

Deshaun Watson All for Naught, But Still: He has an offensive line that’s subpar at its best moments and a bunch of No. 4 receivers and No. 2 tight ends to go along with DeAndre Hopkins (Demaryius Thomas went down in this one). Watson was creative and spectacular in bringing the Texans back in Philly, leading two touchdown drives in the final six minutes.

Dallas Cowboys Are Your NFC East Champs: The Cowboys showed they were going for it with the Amari Cooper trade, and now they got it. At least part of it. The win over Tampa was of the bend-don’t-break variety though—it would be nice see a little more out of this offense, but it’s the defense that’s going to carry them on any kind of postseason run.

Nice to Know Rodgers-to-Adams Still Works: The Packers rally for a meaningless win, but whatever. Considering the issues they had in 2018, it’s nice to see them put 44 on the board, and snap a nine-game road losing streak in the process.

Jake Elliott Stars in Kicker Redemption: It looked an awful lot like Elliott’s missed PAT at the beginning of the fourth quarter was going to cost Philly, but he made up for the greatest of sins by connecting on the game-winner from 35.

Andre Roberts: Another huge day returning kicks, with a 99-yard TD and a 51-yard return that set up the game-tying field goal at the end of regulation.

Jets Special Teams in General: Along with Roberts’s work, they got a fumbled on a Packers kickoff return to set up a short-field TD and converted on a fake punt in the fourth quarter.

The Unsinkable Darren Sproles: He had 76 receiving yards (including a 37-yard catch-and-run TD), 32 rushing yards and an 11-yard punt return to boot. Sproles has been huge with Corey Clement out for the season.

Jake Kumerow’s First Career TD: The man nicknamed “Touchdown Jesus” scores a touchdown just two days before we celebrate the birth of the Sega Genesis I got at age 10.

Regrets

That Texans Secondary: It’s just really bad, and only so much Watt and Clowney, and Deshaun Watson magic on the other side of the ball, can make up for it. The Texans have the feel of a one-and-done team right now.

Decision-Makers in Jacksonville Chose This: The final scorecard on Kessler’s starts: 38 offensive possessions, 28 points, two touchdowns. Starting Cody Kessler is not an offense for which the responsible party can be fired, it’s an offense for which the responsible party must be fired. Anyone involved in that decision can’t be trusted to be a part of a successful NFL franchise.

Kessler just went full John Beck. pic.twitter.com/Myu4WUF4aV — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 23, 2018

Jaguars Fall on a Fumble at Miami’s 17. Then…: They manage to throw an incompletion, pick up a holding call, take an eight-yard loss on a running play, another holding call, and finally Cody Kessler takes a sack to take them out of field-goal range and they punt. I’m all for patience from ownership, but everyone on this Jacksonville staff must go.

The Staleness of Baker Vs. Hue: It was funny but also weird when Mayfield was mad at Hue for taking a job with the Bengals after Hue was fired by the Browns and would never have been hired in any capacity anywhere else on the planet. I guess Mayfield was staring him down again today, so… something for everyone to tweet about. If Mayfield is going to be a star in this league—and he probably is going to be a star in this league—he needs a better archnemesis than this. It is past time to, as OK Go would preach, get over it.

Matthew Stafford’s Supporting Cast: Imagine how good the Lions would be if the offensive line GM Bob Quinn invested two first-round picks and two enormous free-agent contracts in wasn’t mediocre-at-best this season. Or if Quinn had kept and Jim Bob Cooter had properly used Eric Ebron rather than opting for three blocking specialists on the tight end depth chart. Or if Quinn hadn’t traded Golden Tate, Stafford’s favorite target, when the team was still in the playoff hunt. Or if Cooter didn’t insist on playing the painfully one-dimensional LeGarrette Blount for 20-plus snaps every week. With an all-world quarterback like Stafford, the Lions might have really had something.

Ryan Kelly Injury: This is going to be a tough one for the Colts to overcome if their rising star center can’t play Week 17.

Belichick and His Disciples Should Stop Putting Offensive Players on Defense: Gronk playing safety in Miami, and Kenny Golladay was there to be a non-factor on the Vikings’ Hail Mary TD at the end of the first half in Detroit. That doesn't seem like The Patriot Way.

Referee John Parry, Struggling With Anatomy: Nick Foles tackled by the face on a two-point try. (Or maybe Parry was unclear on which piece of equipment is the “helmet.”)

This was not called a face mask on Jadevon Clowney pic.twitter.com/LrsEY35GYo — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2018

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

This Jarvis Landry Pass: Is better than anything a Jaguars quarterback has thrown over the last two months.

Jarvis Landry : 4 catches for 47 yards & a 63-yard pass to Breshad Perriman pic.twitter.com/AMPETMRwyN — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life25) December 23, 2018

Foles to Agholor: This throw is the most historically impressive thing to ever happen in Philadelphia.

Nelson Agholor with the Fly Eagles Fly TD pic.twitter.com/s5XETDuFdN — Foles In Brazil (@phillyinbrazil) December 23, 2018

Miracle in the Vicinity of St. Paul: This helped masked an otherwise brutal first half for the Vikings’ offense.

Kyle Rudolph hail mary TD pic.twitter.com/zZ3ZyqABTY — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) December 23, 2018

A Neat Touchdown by Julian Edelman: Though this really should be blown dead on forward progress since, if a defender came in to finish him off, he’d be flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Pain, Like Only a Punter Can Dispense: Matt Bosher.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Kevin Stefanski’s Honeymoon Is Over: Don’t be fooled by the box score—the Vikings were playing truly ugly offense on Sunday, bailed out by the Hail Mary at the end of the first half. Had the Lions not been stripped for parts earlier this season, the Vikings would have been in some real trouble on Sunday.

Adam Gase Needs to Get Aggressive: His undermanned roster went out with a whimper, losing only their second home game of the year (though they caught a bad break when the Jaguars finally benched Cody Kessler). Winning seven games with that roster is far from a fireable offense, but if Gase isn’t going to trust Ryan Tannehill, he needs to find a quarterback he can.

