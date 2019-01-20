Rams RB Todd Gurley Didn't Touch Ball During Third Quarter of NFC Championship

Gurley entered the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship with just three total touches for four yards and a touchdown.

By Kaelen Jones
January 20, 2019

In the biggest game of their season, the Rams were without their best offensive player for at least a quarter.

Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley did not log a single touch during the third quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game matchup against the Saints. He appeared on just three snaps during the third quarter.

C.J. Anderson assumed lead backfield duties with Gurley out.

In recent weeks, Gurley had been dealing with inflammation in his left knee. He missed the Rams' final two regular-season contests, but played in Los Angeles' divisional-round playoff game against the Cowboys. He rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Prior to the fourth quarter, the live broadcast showed Gurley stretching and using a stationary bike on the sideline.

Gurley returned to the contest for the Rams' second series of the fourth quarter. He received a handoff for a six-yard gain with under 11 minutes remaining in the game, but did not register another carry.

Through two quarters of play, Gurley had secured just three total touches for four yards. He scored on a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to draw Los Angeles three points ahead of halftime.

During the regular season, Gurley led the NFL in scoring with 17 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,251 yards en route to being named to his second-career All-Pro team.

