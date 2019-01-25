The Chicago Bears signaled they plan to move on from kicker Cody Parkey on Friday as they began to work out "around 6-7 kickers", according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Former New York Jets kicker Nick Folk reportedly began Chicago's workouts on Friday morning.

Nick Folk is hardly the only kicker the Bears are working out. There is a fairly wide net they are casting. There are likely to around 6-7 kickers working out, including Folk, per source. Early workout date for kickers. https://t.co/p4T19G8m5o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2019

Chicago's 2018 season ended on Parkey's foot in the NFC wild card round. The Auburn product double doinked a 43-yard field goal with ten seconds left against the Philadelphia Eagles, hitting both the upright and crossbar on his unsuccessful potential game-winner. The Bears lost 16-15 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Parkey struggled in 2018 prior to his double-doink miss. He ranked No. 30 out of 32 kickers with at least 15 attempts in field-goal percentage, with seven missed field goals in the regular season.