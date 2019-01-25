Report: Bears Searching for Cody Parkey Replacement After Double Doink Missed FG

Chicago worked out former Jets kicker Nick Folk on Friday. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 25, 2019

The Chicago Bears signaled they plan to move on from kicker Cody Parkey on Friday as they began to work out "around 6-7 kickers", according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Former New York Jets kicker Nick Folk reportedly began Chicago's workouts on Friday morning.

Chicago's 2018 season ended on Parkey's foot in the NFC wild card round. The Auburn product double doinked a 43-yard field goal with ten seconds left against the Philadelphia Eagles, hitting both the upright and crossbar on his unsuccessful potential game-winner. The Bears lost 16-15 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Parkey struggled in 2018 prior to his double-doink miss. He ranked No. 30 out of 32 kickers with at least 15 attempts in field-goal percentage, with seven missed field goals in the regular season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message