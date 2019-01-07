Monday’s Hot Clicks: Listen to English and Spanish Eagles Radio Announcers Call Cody Parkey’s Miss

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

“No señor! No señor! No señor!”

By Dan Gartland
January 07, 2019

Sometimes homer calls can be good

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After Cody Parkey hit five uprights during the regular season, many Bears fans may have expected their season to end in that fashion. But no one could have predicted that Parkey’s attempt at a game-winner against the Eagles would clang off the upright and the crossbar. And yet, that’s just what happened when Parkey lined up from 43 yards in the final seconds last night. 

Here’s how it sounded on Sports Radio 94WIP, with longtime Eagles voice Merrill Reese on the call. 

Meanwhile, Spanish-speaking listeners on Mega 105.7 heard Rickie Ricardo impassioned “no señor!”

I know Reese is a Philly institution but if I was a bilingual Eagles fan I’d definitely choose to listen to Ricardo do the game. Here’s his call of the Nick Foles touchdown pass to Golden Tate that proved to be the game-winner. 

“El hombre de oro” (the golden man) is a perfect nickname. 

It wasn’t all Cody Parkey’s fault

As much as the Bears fans who booed him on his way off the field would like to blame Chicago’s loss on Cody Parkey’s missed 43-yard field goal attempt, he’s not actually a complete goat. 

The ball was actually tipped—incredibly slightly—by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester. 

It won’t make Bears fans any happier, but maybe Parkey will sleep a little easier. 

What the hell was this all about?

It’s not the NFL playoffs until there’s a controversy over a potential catch that no one can understand. This time it was Bears receiver Anthony Miller, whose catch was originally ruled an incomplete pass. On review, the replay crew determined that it was a completed pass and catch, followed by a fumble. But plot twist! Because neither team recovered the fumble, it couldn’t be ruled a completed pass. Instead, it was picked up by an official.

Here’s how NFL head of officiating Al Riveron explained it. 

The best of SI

Clemson’s equipment truck had to drive 43 hours to get to the national title game. ... Gary Gramling wraps up a wild weekend of NFL Wild Card action. ... A college basketball player is ineligible to take the court due to the government shutdown

Around the sports world

Tom Thibodeau is out as coach and president of the Timberwolves, so maybe Jimmy Butler can go back there. ... The Ravens had three fumbles on their first eight offensive snaps. ... The Chargers-Ravens game had an officiating decision just as controversial as in the other game. 

The Philadelphia newspaper this morning

Chicagoans did not handle the loss well

On the menu tonight at the national championship game

Here are two of the specialty items being served up at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for the title game tonight between Alabama and Clemson. For the Tide, the “Alabama Slamma.”

Chopped Brookwood brisket on a grilled Silva hot link, with sloe gin barbecue sauce and creamy red cabbage slaw piled on a branded “A” bun.

For Clemson, “Tiger sliders.”

Levy Restaurants

Grilled tri-tip, melted brie, cranberry balsamic chutney, and arugula from Levi’s Stadium’s Faithful Farm rooftop garden on a branded “Tiger” bun.

The Ravens saw something they’d never seen before

The Space Jam sequel that never happened

LaVar really laid some bricks

Gotta respect Golden Tate’s commitment to the celebration

Do not buy this

Not sports

Christian Bale gave Satan a shoutout in his Golden Globes acceptance speech. ... How many millions in free advertising did Fiji Water get by sticking people in the background on the red carpet? ... New York magazine predicts what the world will look like in 20 years

Wanna see one second of new footage from Game of Thrones?

Just a little shift can make a song sound totally different

Looks like a fun place to visit

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)