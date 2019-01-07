Sometimes homer calls can be good

After Cody Parkey hit five uprights during the regular season, many Bears fans may have expected their season to end in that fashion. But no one could have predicted that Parkey’s attempt at a game-winner against the Eagles would clang off the upright and the crossbar. And yet, that’s just what happened when Parkey lined up from 43 yards in the final seconds last night.

Here’s how it sounded on Sports Radio 94WIP, with longtime Eagles voice Merrill Reese on the call.

Meanwhile, Spanish-speaking listeners on Mega 105.7 heard Rickie Ricardo impassioned “no señor!”

I know Reese is a Philly institution but if I was a bilingual Eagles fan I’d definitely choose to listen to Ricardo do the game. Here’s his call of the Nick Foles touchdown pass to Golden Tate that proved to be the game-winner.

“El hombre de oro” (the golden man) is a perfect nickname.

It wasn’t all Cody Parkey’s fault

As much as the Bears fans who booed him on his way off the field would like to blame Chicago’s loss on Cody Parkey’s missed 43-yard field goal attempt, he’s not actually a complete goat.

The ball was actually tipped—incredibly slightly—by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Here’s a frame-by-frame look that clearly shows the Parkey kick was tipped by Treyvon Hester (Hester confirmed to @Bo_Wulf he tipped it). pic.twitter.com/6dOXui7Yyp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 7, 2019

The Eagles are still alive thanks to the left hand of Treyvon Hester, who tipped Cody Parkey’s final kick. pic.twitter.com/NliKZhQ2eZ — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) January 7, 2019

It won’t make Bears fans any happier, but maybe Parkey will sleep a little easier.

What the hell was this all about?

#NFL Refs "no clear recovery" ok .. so it's a catch .. but they move the ball BACK to the line of scrimmage? WTF? Clear to me #NFL want's #Eagles to win this game .. no other reason pic.twitter.com/3V1nEUYZVb — Steven Van Over (@StevenVanOver) January 6, 2019

It’s not the NFL playoffs until there’s a controversy over a potential catch that no one can understand. This time it was Bears receiver Anthony Miller, whose catch was originally ruled an incomplete pass. On review, the replay crew determined that it was a completed pass and catch, followed by a fumble. But plot twist! Because neither team recovered the fumble, it couldn’t be ruled a completed pass. Instead, it was picked up by an official.

Clear recovery by the ref should mean he flips a coin and winner gets possession of the ball because that would make more sense than what they just ruled. #Bears #Eagles #PHIvsCHI pic.twitter.com/e4v91WkUnO — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 6, 2019

Here’s how NFL head of officiating Al Riveron explained it.

“In #PHIvsCHI, the receiver controlled the ball with two feet down & took an additional step, so it was a catch. However, because he was not down by contact & there was ‘no video evidence of a clear recovery or the ball going out of bounds’, the ruling of incomplete stands.” - AL pic.twitter.com/c0E00tOZwT — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 6, 2019

The Philadelphia newspaper this morning

Inquirer Monday front page. pic.twitter.com/c1NIyyArms — Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) January 7, 2019

Chicagoans did not handle the loss well

This bar I’m at just announced “please don’t vandalize the bar.” — Evan F Moore (@evanFmoore) January 7, 2019

On the menu tonight at the national championship game

Here are two of the specialty items being served up at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for the title game tonight between Alabama and Clemson. For the Tide, the “Alabama Slamma.”

Chopped Brookwood brisket on a grilled Silva hot link, with sloe gin barbecue sauce and creamy red cabbage slaw piled on a branded “A” bun.

For Clemson, “Tiger sliders.”

Levy Restaurants

Grilled tri-tip, melted brie, cranberry balsamic chutney, and arugula from Levi’s Stadium’s Faithful Farm rooftop garden on a branded “Tiger” bun.

The Ravens saw something they’d never seen before

Chargers utilized 7 defensive backs on 58 of their 59 defensive snaps Sunday, per NFL Next Gen Stats. They used 7 defensive backs 50 times in the regular season, which accounted for just 5% of their snaps. No team had used 7 DBs on more than 18 snaps in a game this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2019

The Space Jam sequel that never happened

in 2003, I was requested to meet with Warner Brothers about doing a film tentatively titled “Skate Jam.” They were bringing back Looney Tunes with “Back In Action” & then wanted to start on my project immediately. A week later Back In Action bombed & Skate Jam was shelved forever pic.twitter.com/9giKzBnlWH — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) January 5, 2019

LaVar really laid some bricks

Gotta respect Golden Tate’s commitment to the celebration

Golden Tate's hurt but still has to do the first down signal 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LcxbIrtLlr — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@ftbeard_17) January 6, 2019

Do not buy this

For sale at the Cowboys Pro Shop ($75.00) pic.twitter.com/F1v0nn96zr — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) January 6, 2019

Not sports

Christian Bale gave Satan a shoutout in his Golden Globes acceptance speech. ... How many millions in free advertising did Fiji Water get by sticking people in the background on the red carpet? ... New York magazine predicts what the world will look like in 20 years.

Wanna see one second of new footage from Game of Thrones?

Just a little shift can make a song sound totally different

Looks like a fun place to visit

A good song

