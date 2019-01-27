Jason Witten Botches Touchdown Call, Breaks MVP Trophy at Pro Bowl

Broadcaster Jason Witten had a day to forget at the 2019 Pro Bowl on Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 27, 2019

The former NFL tight end is part of ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team that received criticism this year, and the mistakes popped up again Sunday.

When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Colts tight end Eric Ebron, Witten said that Ebron had been Mahomes's "guy all year." Last time we checked, a Chiefs quarterback wasn't intentionally throwing to Colts players at any point of the year. 

Witten's misteps didn't stop after the game. During the MVP presentation to Mahomes and Jets safety Jamal Adams, Witten appeared to break the trophy to the horror of Adams.

Witten's mistakes come a week after CBS broadcaster and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called a pretty perfect AFC Championship game. Romo will be back in the booth for the Super Bowl next Sunday. He is expected to receive a raise to stay with CBS.

Traina Thoughts: ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Is Close to Unwatchable

Meanwhile, The Athletic reported in December that ESPN appeared to have made a long-term commitment to its MNF broadcast team of Witten, Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore. The trio is expected to return next season with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. 

