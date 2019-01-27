Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a left knee contusion during the first half of the Pro Bowl on Sunday. He was ruled questionable to return.

Midway through the second quarter, Smith-Schuster hauled in a pass from Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, then was brought down from behind by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Following the play, Smith-Schuster limped off the field and did not re-enter the contest.

Trainers were shown tending to Smith-Schuster on the sideline.

Uh oh. Juju Smith-Schuster came up limping on that last play and is being looked at on the sideline. #ProBowl #Steelers pic.twitter.com/PLV9cwWt3K — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) January 27, 2019

Smith-Schuster is competing in his first Pro Bowl after being named a replacement for teammate Antonio Brown, who's injured.

Smith-Schuster, 23, became the youngest player in NFL history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season after recording 111 in 2018. The USC product also registered 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his second professional season.