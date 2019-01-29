Ticket prices for Super Bowl LIII are quickly rising, with Ticketmaster's get-in price climbed to $3,295 as of Tuesday morning.

According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, the total is an 800% price increase from Friday.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will compete for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

According to Rovell, 26.1% of ticket purchases for the game were made by people in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana or Arkansas. California buyers were responsible for 14.2% of purchases, while Massachusetts buyers accounted for 13.8% of purchases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest prices on StubHub were worth $3,000. The most expensive is a suite worth $499,000.

The cheapest ticket listed on VividSeats is worth $2,843. The cheapest on TicketIQ is listed at $2,984.