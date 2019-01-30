Did Sean Payton Really Wear a Roger Goodell Clown Shirt During His Press Conference?

Internet sleuths are investigating whether Sean Payton is wearing Barstool Sports' Roger Goodell Clown shirt.

By Jenna West
January 30, 2019

Saints head coach Sean Payton continues express his discontent regarding the controversial no-call in his team's loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. While Payton is rightfully hurt like most NFL fans, it appears the coach sent a discreet message to commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday.

During his end-of-season press conference, it appears that Payton was wearing a Goodell clown shirt under his pullover. The teal t-shirt features Goodell wearing a red clown nose and became popular around the time of Deflategate thanks to Barstool Sports.

It is no surprise that Payton would have strong feelings against Goodell, who has yet to publicly address the now-infamous no-call on Nickell Robey-Coleman. That night, Payton told reporters that he spoke to the league, who confirmed to him that referees did miss the pass interference call. Payton reportedly also talked with Goodell and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent about the game but no details from their conversation have been revealed.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Payton also said that he tried to recover from the devastating loss to the Rams by eating ice cream and watching Netflix for three days.

The past week and a half clearly hasn't been easy for Payton, but his latest fashion choice seems to show that his sense of humor is still in tact.

