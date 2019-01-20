Saints head coach Sean Payton said he called the NFL office following his team's 26–23 loss to the Rams and officials told him they blew a controversial no-call on a potential pass interference.

Payton said the play was not only pass interference, but it was also helmet-to-helmet in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Payton also said the team will never get over it, and said, "I hope no other team has to lose a game like we just lost that one... It’s disappointing."

Sean Payton already called the league office #Saints pic.twitter.com/VDqtN6M7Ay — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 20, 2019

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the game with the Saints on the Rams' 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. But the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere. The Saints settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and gave Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams tied up the game with a field goal to force overtime.

Los Angeles sealed the win with a 57-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

A video shows Payton talking to the refs about the call.

This was Sean Payton to official Gary Cavaletto as caught by the @NFLonFOX cameras: “That’s a Super Bowl (non)-call.” Yes. Yes, it was. pic.twitter.com/NnHP80sIen — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2019

Following the game, Robey-Coleman told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry that an official told him the ball got tipped.