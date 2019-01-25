Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week regarding the controversial missed pass interference call in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Payton was told "it's a call that officials should make," regarding the referees' mistake. He also spoke to senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent and competition committee chairman Rich McKay. Goodell talked to Saints owner Gayle Benson as well, reports Shefter.

Payton and Saints fans have remained upset following referees appearing to miss a blatant pass interference call late in the Rams' 26–23 win over the Saints in the NFC title game.

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the game with the Saints on the Rams' 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver Tommylee Lewis. But Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere.

The Saints settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and give Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams then tied up the game with a field goal with 15 seconds to play. In overtime, Los Angeles kicked a 57-yard field goal to win and advance to the Super Bowl.

After the game, Payton told reporters that he spoke to the league, who confirmed to him that referees did miss the pass interference call.

Robey-Coleman also admitted after the game to committing the penalty. On Friday, the NFL fined the cornerback $26,739 for the unflagged hit.

Goodell and the NFL have yet to address the no-call publicly.