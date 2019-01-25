Report: Sean Payton Spoke to Roger Goodell Over Controversial Missed Pass Interference Call

Goodell also reportedly spoke to Saints owner Gayle Benson.

By Jenna West
January 25, 2019

Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week regarding the controversial missed pass interference call in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Payton was told "it's a call that officials should make," regarding the referees' mistake. He also spoke to senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent and competition committee chairman Rich McKay. Goodell talked to Saints owner Gayle Benson as well, reports Shefter.

Payton and Saints fans have remained upset following referees appearing to miss a blatant pass interference call late in the Rams' 26–23 win over the Saints in the NFC title game.

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the game with the Saints on the Rams' 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver Tommylee Lewis. But Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere.

The Saints settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and give Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams then tied up the game with a field goal with 15 seconds to play. In overtime, Los Angeles kicked a 57-yard field goal to win and advance to the Super Bowl.

After the game, Payton told reporters that he spoke to the league, who confirmed to him that referees did miss the pass interference call.

Robey-Coleman also admitted after the game to committing the penalty. On Friday, the NFL fined the cornerback $26,739 for the unflagged hit.

Goodell and the NFL have yet to address the no-call publicly.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message