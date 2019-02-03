Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski limped off the field during the second quarter of the Super Bowl after getting hit high and low by Rams' Cory Littleton.

New England's athletic trainer appeared to be working on Gronkowski’s right thigh for a few seconds after he made his way to the sidelines following the hard hit and then re-taped his left elbow pad. Gronkowski did not receive any additional medical attention after the collision.

The 29-year-old New York native has suffered a series of injuries during his nine-year career, one of which caused him to miss out on the Patriots win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Gronkowski did not play in the team's 2016 championship after being placed on injured reserve in early December that season following a back surgery.