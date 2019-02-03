When healthy, Rob Gronkowski is considered to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL. The Patriots star has struggled to stay healthy during his nine-year career.

Below, we took a look at Gronkowski's complete injury history.

College - University of Arizona

2009

• Back Vertebral Disc Hernia, Aug. 15 (Forced Gronkowksi to miss the entire 2009 season.)

NFL - New England Patriots

2012

• High ankle sprain, Jan. 28 (Suffered during AFC Championship, but played in Super Bowl. Later underwent arthroscopic surgery in February.)

• Inguinal hip pull, Sept. 28

• Arm forearm fracture, Nov. 18 (Missed five games.)

2013

• Arm forearm fracture, Jan. 13 (Re-fractured arm, necessitating three more surgeries.)

• Back vertebral fracture, May 17 (Underwent surgery while also recovering from broken arm; didn't play until Week 7 the next season.)

• Concussion - Grade 1, Dec. 8

• Torn ACL - Grade 3, Dec. 8

• Torn MCL - Grade 3, Dec. 8 (Gronkowski suffered a concussion, a torn ACL and a torn MCL on the same play.)

2015

• Knee Strain - Grade 1, Nov. 29 (Missed one game.)

2016

• Hamstring Pull - Grade 1, Aug. 15 (Missed entire preseason and first two regular-season contests.)

• Chest Lung Bruise, Nov. 13

• Back Vertebral Disc Hernia, Nov. 27 (Missed final five regular-season games, as well playoffs. Had surgery in December.)

2017

• Leg Thigh Bruise, Oct. 1 (Missed one game.)

2018

• Concussion - Grade 1, Jan. 21

• Back/Ankle - (Missed three games)