The two-time Super Bowl champion has outlasted plenty of injuries throughout his nine-year NFL career.
When healthy, Rob Gronkowski is considered to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL. The Patriots star has struggled to stay healthy during his nine-year career.
Below, we took a look at Gronkowski's complete injury history.
College - University of Arizona
2009
• Back Vertebral Disc Hernia, Aug. 15 (Forced Gronkowksi to miss the entire 2009 season.)
NFL - New England Patriots
2012
• High ankle sprain, Jan. 28 (Suffered during AFC Championship, but played in Super Bowl. Later underwent arthroscopic surgery in February.)
• Inguinal hip pull, Sept. 28
• Arm forearm fracture, Nov. 18 (Missed five games.)
2013
• Arm forearm fracture, Jan. 13 (Re-fractured arm, necessitating three more surgeries.)
• Back vertebral fracture, May 17 (Underwent surgery while also recovering from broken arm; didn't play until Week 7 the next season.)
• Concussion - Grade 1, Dec. 8
• Torn ACL - Grade 3, Dec. 8
• Torn MCL - Grade 3, Dec. 8 (Gronkowski suffered a concussion, a torn ACL and a torn MCL on the same play.)
2015
• Knee Strain - Grade 1, Nov. 29 (Missed one game.)
2016
• Hamstring Pull - Grade 1, Aug. 15 (Missed entire preseason and first two regular-season contests.)
• Chest Lung Bruise, Nov. 13
• Back Vertebral Disc Hernia, Nov. 27 (Missed final five regular-season games, as well playoffs. Had surgery in December.)
2017
• Leg Thigh Bruise, Oct. 1 (Missed one game.)
2018
• Concussion - Grade 1, Jan. 21
• Back/Ankle - (Missed three games)