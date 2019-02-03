Rob Gronkowski's Injury History

The two-time Super Bowl champion has outlasted plenty of injuries throughout his nine-year NFL career.

By Kaelen Jones
February 03, 2019

When healthy, Rob Gronkowski is considered to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL. The Patriots star has struggled to stay healthy during his nine-year career.

Below, we took a look at Gronkowski's complete injury history.

College - University of Arizona

2009

• Back Vertebral Disc Hernia, Aug. 15 (Forced Gronkowksi to miss the entire 2009 season.)

NFL - New England Patriots

2012

• High ankle sprain, Jan. 28 (Suffered during AFC Championship, but played in Super Bowl. Later underwent arthroscopic surgery in February.)

• Inguinal hip pull, Sept. 28

• Arm forearm fracture, Nov. 18 (Missed five games.)

2013

• Arm forearm fracture, Jan. 13 (Re-fractured arm, necessitating three more surgeries.)

• Back vertebral fracture, May 17 (Underwent surgery while also recovering from broken arm; didn't play until Week 7 the next season.)

• Concussion - Grade 1, Dec. 8

• Torn ACL - Grade 3, Dec. 8

• Torn MCL - Grade 3, Dec. 8 (Gronkowski suffered a concussion, a torn ACL and a torn MCL on the same play.)

2015

• Knee Strain - Grade 1, Nov. 29 (Missed one game.)

2016

• Hamstring Pull - Grade 1, Aug. 15 (Missed entire preseason and first two regular-season contests.)

• Chest Lung Bruise, Nov. 13

• Back Vertebral Disc Hernia, Nov. 27 (Missed final five regular-season games, as well playoffs. Had surgery in December.)

2017

• Leg Thigh Bruise, Oct. 1 (Missed one game.)

2018

• Concussion - Grade 1, Jan. 21

• Back/Ankle - (Missed three games)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message