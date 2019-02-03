Punters dominated throughout Super Bowl LIII, so much that the first record of the contest came via a special teams member.

Lining up inside of his own end zone, Los Angeles Rams kicker Johnny Hekker kicked a 65-yard punt, pinning the Patriots back on their own 29-yard line.

The previous record was set by the opposing punter in Sunday's matchup, Ryan Allen, who booted a 64-yard kick against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Ironically, Allen and Hekker were college teammates at Oregon State, where Hekker was Allen's backup.