Rams running back Todd Gurley faced questions after Los Angeles's Super Bowl loss to the Patriots about whether or not he was healthy.

Gurley saw little action during the first half of Sunday's game and finished with 10 attempts for 35 yards and one catch for a loss of one yard as the Rams offense struggled against New England's defense.

The 24-year-old running back was expected to be back in form on Sunday after a disappointing showing in his team's NFC championship overtime win but instead posted another underwhelming performance.

“I know there’s been a lot of concern about my knee but I really am fine,” Gurley told reporters.

Todd Gurley said he's healthy....

Rams coach Sean McVay echoed Gurley's message, adding that his performance is partly McVay's fault.

"Todd is healthy," McVay told reporters after the game. "We just didn’t get a chance to get anyone going offensively, and that starts with me."

Gurley missed two games at the end of the regular season after suffering a knee injury. He underwent an MRI after the team’s Week 15 loss to the Eagles which did not show any damage.

He told reporters after Sunday's loss that he does not expect to have surgery this offseason.