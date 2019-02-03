New Orleans will never get over it.

"It" being the missed pass interference call late in the NFC championship against the Rams that helped stall the Saints last drive of regulation.

So instead of watching the Super Bowl with the rest of the world on Sunday, fans in New Orleans found something better to do: throw a parade.

In what is being called "Boycott Bowl," Saints fans are lining the streets of New Orleans to celebrate the NFC South champions and protest commissioner Roger Goodell and the no-call many feel unjustly ended the season.

Trolling on the river: Saints fans make their own penalty flags, write notes to Goodell at first of many Boycott Bowl events pic.twitter.com/bWiI8mYTmi — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

Video: Nola No Call Second Line & Jazz Funeral on the riverfront begins a day of festive outrage pic.twitter.com/2fjAzM9c2f — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

Saints fans wave yellow flags as they second-line at the NOLA No Call protest on the riverfront pic.twitter.com/jMTHRjNlCd — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

Photo: Saints fans cross the Mississippi on the Canal Street ferry through a referee-esque fog pic.twitter.com/LhDgTtNFOa — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

Photos from Magazine Street Who Dat protest party: Referees bitten & dunked, Goodell dissed by toddler pic.twitter.com/TZrdnrykKZ — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

I guarantee there are more Saints fans outside Jackson Square than there are Rams fans outside the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/exTtRDugdF — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

Video: Thousands of Saints fans second-line through downtown in a massive display of festive anger. pic.twitter.com/CK5Nedxnr7 — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

Say what you want about whether or not these people need to get over the loss, but you can't dispute that they know how to have a great time. It might be petty, but it still looks like a great party.