Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has been lauded all season, but McVay gave himself no praise after the Rams' 13–3 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

McVay, the youngest coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl, saw his offense manage just 260 total yards to the Patriots. The Rams' second-year coach didn't hold back when it came to assigning blame for the loss.

"There's no other way to say it. I got outcoached tonight," McVay said, according to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

McVay added that he felt "numb" after the loss, saying it "was mostly the result of me doing a poor job calling plays and not giving us a chance to win. I don't know how you ever get over this."

The Rams were the No. 2 offense heading into Sunday's game.