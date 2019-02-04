The Raiders are in discussions to play at Oracle Park next season, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Oracle Park (formerly known as AT&T Park) is home of the San Francisco Giants.

According to Rapoport, the Raiders have made their choice, but the San Francisco 49ers and NFL have to approve the decision for it to be final. It hasn't been approved yet. The news was first reported by NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai.

It will be the Raiders' last season in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas in 2020. In December, the Raiders withdrew from a tentative lease to play a final season at the Coliseum in Oakland. This came after the city of Oakland sued the NFL over the relocation.

The 49ers play at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.