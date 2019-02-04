Report: Raiders in Discussions With San Francisco Giants to Play at Oracle Park

The Raiders are in discussions to play at Oracle Park next season.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2019

The Raiders are in discussions to play at Oracle Park next season, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Oracle Park (formerly known as AT&T Park) is home of the San Francisco Giants. 

According to Rapoport, the Raiders have made their choice, but the San Francisco 49ers and NFL have to approve the decision for it to be final. It hasn't been approved yet. The news was first reported by NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai.

It will be the Raiders' last season in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas in 2020. In December, the Raiders withdrew from a tentative lease to play a final season at the Coliseum in Oakland. This came after the city of Oakland sued the NFL over the relocation.

MCCANN: Oakland Sues NFL, Claims it Violated Own Rules in Approving Raiders' Move to Vegas

The 49ers play at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message