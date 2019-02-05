Steelers four-time All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown was allegedly involved in domestic dispute in January but was not arrested, according to TMZ Sports.

A woman reached out to the Hollywood (Fla.) Police Department to report alleged misconduct by Brown, according to TMZ.

"Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute," the Hollywood Police Dept. told TMZ. "No arrests were made."

No further details have been made public by the Hollywood Police Dept. Brown's camp has yet to comment on the matter.

ESPN also confirmed that police looked into the incident and that Brown was not arrested.