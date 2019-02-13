Report: NCAA's All-Time Sack Leader Disinvited From Scouting Combine After Fighting at McDonald's

Fegurson was convicted of simple battery during his freshman season at Lousiana Tech.

By Kaelen Jones
February 13, 2019

The NFL has disinvited former Louisana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson from participating at the 2019 scouting combine after a background check revealed an off-field issue which rendered him ineligible under the league's policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Ferguson was convicted of simple battery during his freshman year after getting into a fight at a McDonald's. The NFL told teams last month that players would be barred from participating at the combine "if a background check reveals a felony or misdemeanor involving violence."

Ferguson, who was named 2018 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, finished his collegiate career as the NCAA's all-time sack leader, tallying 45 through four seasons. He's considered to be a potential first-round pick at the 2019 draft.

In addtion to Ferguson, Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and Colorado State receiver Preston Williams were not invited to the combine due to ineligibility under the league's policy.

The 2019 NFL scouting combine takes place Tuesday, Feb. 26 through Monday, March 4, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message