The NFL has disinvited former Louisana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson from participating at the 2019 scouting combine after a background check revealed an off-field issue which rendered him ineligible under the league's policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Ferguson was convicted of simple battery during his freshman year after getting into a fight at a McDonald's. The NFL told teams last month that players would be barred from participating at the combine "if a background check reveals a felony or misdemeanor involving violence."

Ferguson, who was named 2018 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, finished his collegiate career as the NCAA's all-time sack leader, tallying 45 through four seasons. He's considered to be a potential first-round pick at the 2019 draft.

In addtion to Ferguson, Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and Colorado State receiver Preston Williams were not invited to the combine due to ineligibility under the league's policy.

The 2019 NFL scouting combine takes place Tuesday, Feb. 26 through Monday, March 4, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.